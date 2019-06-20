Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown joined the team at ESPN on Wednesday after announcing his retirement Monday, and already is making some pretty bold statements.

During one of McCown’s first segments, he gave his picks as to who he thinks are the top-five wide receivers in the NFL. The former New York Jets quarterback made some rather interesting picks, causing an uproar on social media.

McCown’s top-five NFL WR’s are as follows:

Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland Browns) Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The choice of Edelman at No. 4 particularly drew the ire of football fans as both Antonio Brown (Oakland Raiders) and DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) were left out of the conversation.

For context, in 115 games with New England, Edelman has 499 receptions, 5390 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. Brown, on the other hand, has 837 receptions, 11207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns in 130 games, while Hopkins has 528 receptions, 7437 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns in 95 games.

Considering both Brown and Hopkins have been known to be the best at their position, the rankings by McCown definitely are bold.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images