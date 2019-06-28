Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All signs have pointed to the Brooklyn Nets being the top suitor for Kyrie Irving when free agency opens on Sunday, but it appears some opposing teams don’t feel the same way.

The Lakers traded Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jermerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards Wednesday, clearing the way (and cap space) for Los Angeles to sign a max player this summer. Now that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office have this option, they’re reportedly planning to leave no stone unturned.

Irving remains a top target for the Lakers, alongside Kawhi Leonard, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Kyrie Irving remains as much a target for the Lakers as Kawhi Leonard, league sources say, now that the Lakers are sure they can open maximum cap space. They are swinging for the fences despite all of the signals that have pointed Irving to Brooklyn … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Leonard is reportedly set to meet with the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors in L.A. next week, with plans of giving the Raptors the final meeting, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Stein notes, everything has pointed to Irving signing with the Nets over the past few weeks, but the Lakers aren’t taking that as the end-all be-all.

Time will tell where the two all-stars end up, but Los Angeles’ newfound cap space surely makes things more interesting with free agency set to begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images