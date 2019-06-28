Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis really, really loves hitting.

That’s been evident in his short time with the Red Sox, as the infielder has 62 hits and is batting .263 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 61 games with Boston.

But he loved it so much as a kid that his parents would take it away as punishment when he’d get in trouble at school. It really was the only thing they could resort to considering Chavis didn’t play video games.

“When I was in trouble for something in school, (my parents) would take away hitting,” Chavis told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “That’s not a joke, bro. I had a screen in my backyard and I wasn’t allowed to go hit.

“I didn’t play video games. It wasn’t my thing,” he added. “In the offseason, when I’m just hanging out with my brother, I’ll just be like, ‘Dude you just want to go hit?’ It’s just something that I need.”

Well it’s clear his need to hit really paid off. And he’ll look to continue to put the bat to the ball when Boston begins its two-game set in London against the New York Yankees on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images