Cheerio to the groundskeepers who prepared London Stadium for Major League Baseball.

MLB on Thursday shared a mesmerizing time-lapse video, which shows workers converting London Stadium from an athletics/soccer stadium into one which will stage the latest installment of the Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees rivalry. The 95-second video is well worth watching.

The London Stadium field dimensions already are a major talking point. Aside from the artificial turf and abundance of foul territory, the center-field wall is just 385 feet from home plate has raised eyebrows among players like Red Sox pitcher David Price and others.

Game 1 of the London Series is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Game 2 is scheduled to kick off at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images