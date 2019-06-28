Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Kemba Walker all but certainly joining the Boston Celtics in free agency, it looks like Terry Rozier will head for greener pastures this offseason.

The C’s reserve guard, who led the team’s 2018 postseason run with Kyrie Irving sidelined, has made his desire to start abundantly clear to the point where fit reportedly is more important than money. He’s currently a restricted free agent, but in order for the Celtics to land Walker, they will have to renounce their rights to Rozier, making him an unrestricted free agent.

So how much are teams willing to pay Rozier?

Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler was posed this question on Twitter, and he shared what annual value he thinks will get a deal done for the 25-year-old.

I think so… I think $15 to $18m gets it done. https://t.co/V2I7C9vdUs — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 27, 2019

It is a fascinating case, as Rozier took a step back this past season but has proved before he can be a valuable starter. He’s by no means a max or near-max player, but he certainly is worth a decent haul. Free agency will begin Sunday evening, and though Rozier probably won’t be off the board quickly, he’s still a player to keep an eye on.

