The Major League Baseball All-Star game starting lineups are set.
No one from the Red Sox was selected to represent Boston on July 9 at Progressive Field. Mookie Betts was a finalist for the outfield starters, but Mike Trout, George Springer and Michael Brantley took the honors. Betts received 9.1 percent of the votes.
J.D. Martinez was in the running for designated hitter, but was beat out by the Texas Rangers’ Hunter Pence. Martinez received 31.2 percent of the votes, while Pence received 46.7 percent. Seattle Mariners’ Nelson Cruz came in third with 22.0 percent of the votes.
Here is the full list of who the fans voted for to start in this year’s Midsummer Classic:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
First Base:Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
Second Base: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
Third Base: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Designated Hitter: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, George Springer, Houston Astros, Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
NATIONAL LEAGUE:
Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second Base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Outfield: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers, Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
The reserves will be selected Sunday night.
