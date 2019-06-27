Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard appears to be California dreaming.

The Toronto Raptors star will become a free agent on Sunday, and will meet with teams in Los Angeles next week to decide his next destination.

Leonard, who is from Southern California, reportedly is “seriously considering” re-signing with the Raptors after leading them to the a championship and bringing home Finals MVP. The Los Angeles Clippers also have been a front runner in the sweepstakes, while the Lakers have believed for weeks that they are in the running as well. And the Lakers now also have the cap room to bring Leonard in after finalizing their Anthony Davis deal and shoring up some other minor deals.

But Leonard will give the Raptors a chance to match whatever offers he fields, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski,

“Free agent Kawhi Leonard is expected to allow the Toronto Raptors to make the final presentation among the teams meeting with him in Los Angeles next week, league sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote Thursday.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Raptors are “confident” that Leonard ultimately will decide to go back to Toronto.

We shall find out soon.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images