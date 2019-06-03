Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Craig Kimbrel is now a free man. So where will he go?

As of midnight Monday, Kimbrel is no longer tied to any sort of draft pick compensation. But while his future in the MLB still remains uncertain, a number of teams appear to have taken an interest in signing the former Red Sox reliever.

The Minnesota Twins, for instance, are just the latest team rumored to have their eye on Kimbrel. According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune’s La Velle E. Neal III, two sources familiar with the team’s plans confirmed the Twins’ interest in the righty on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Phillies have also been said to have an interest in signing the righty. But while the team has had an interest in signing Kimbrel since last season, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury, the Phils don’t appear willing to give the 31-year-old the kind of contract he’s looking for.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago Cubs are now in a more financially viable position to pick up a player like Kimbrel due to the recent absence of ultra-utility man Ben Zobrist. As a result, Rosenthal said the Cubs have been looking into whether signing the right-hander is a smart decision for the team.

The Atlanta Braves have also expressed interest in signing Kimbrel. Last week, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said players like Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, who is in a position similar to Kimbrel’s this season, “will make any team better,” and is convinced either player would “certainly help” the Braves should they sign either one of them.

Alex Anthopoulos knows that the Braves need to address their bullpen. He also knows Craig Kimbrel is still a free agent. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/bdmFBAXBNg — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 26, 2019

Keuchel’s name has also been tossed around throughout 2019 as one teams like the Twins and Phillies are interested in signing, as well.

But as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale pointed out, its unlikely Kimbrel or Keuchel will be prepared to play in a major league game before July.

Teams involved in the Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel talks are leery that either will be ready before July. Neither have faced #MLB hitters in eight months, and the landscape is filled with pitchers who struggled after signing late. They are unrestricted free agents at midnight — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 2, 2019

And as we know all too well, anything can happen with free agents.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images