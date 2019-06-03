Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ fourth line has been operating just fine during the Stanley Cup Final, and they’re doing it without Chris Wagner.

The winger hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final, when he injured his arm blocking a shot late in the game.

In the aftermath of the injury, it was far from a guarantee that Wagner ever would play in the Stanley Cup Final, but ahead of Monday’s Game 4, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared what he knew about Wagner.

“He’s here,” Cassidy said. “He’s working out with the team, he’s not on the ice yet, obviously. Can give you a better update once he starts practicing. Until he’s on the ice, I don’t want to say out of sight out of mind, but they’re just not that close until they’re on the ice.”

Had Wagner been healthy, Cassidy’s decision likely would come down to who plays between he and Noel Acciari, but it’s no slam dunk Wagner even would be in the lineup. Still, it’s a tough situation for a local kid who has played an important role for the Bruins pretty much all season long.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images