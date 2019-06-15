Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kurt Busch’s days as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver might be numbered.

The soon-to-be 41-year-old currently is signed to Chip Ganassi Racing on a one-year deal. And once that deal expires, Busch might pack up his NASCAR bags and head for sports car racing. In particular, Busch is considering competing in next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans for Ganassi, which fields Ford GTs in the event.

Busch will attend this year’s installment of the historic endurance race (scheduled for this weekend) with CGR owner Chip Ganassi. Last week, the 2004 Cup champion talked about his future in racing.

“My first step is next week to go with Chip Ganassi to Le Mans and check out the GT program that he has and to experience Le Mans as a fan and also can I get a ride for next year and see how that plays out and does the schedule work out next year,” Busch said at Michigan International Speedway, via NBC Sports’ Dustin Long.

Busch is able to attend Le Mans this year because it falls on NASCAR’s scheduled off-weekend. Next year, NASCAR will not have a break during June, meaning Busch would be unable to race at Le Mans if he’s signed to a Cup team.

Busch currently is 8th in the Cup Series standings. He has 30 career victories on NASCAR’s top level and is considered one of the more naturally talented drivers in the sport.

