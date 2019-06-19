Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball has been kind to Max Scherzer over the years, but his good fortune suddenly evaporated Tuesday.

The Washington Nationals ace broke his nose in an improbable accident, which took place during batting practice at Nationals Park. Scherzer bunted a ball off his face, leaving him bloodied and bruised the day before he was scheduled to pitch.

WATCH – Max Scherzer, who's scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

The Nationals confirmed later Tuesday Scherzer broke his nose, according to The Athletic’s Meghan Montemurro.

Nationals announce Max Scherzer broke his nose and his status for tomorrow's start vs. the Phillies is TBD. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 19, 2019

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters Wednesday Scherzer is adamant he’ll pitch the second game of the Nationals’ day-night doubleheader with the Phillies, despite his injury.

“(Scherzer insists) I’m pitching,” Martinez said, per ESPN.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is 5-5 in 15 starts this season but he leads the National League in strikeouts with 136, and his ERA is 2.81.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images