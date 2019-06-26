Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably time to take those Kemba Walker-to-the-Boston Celtics rumors very, very seriously.

The Celtics are the most likely destination for the star point guard, the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend reported Wednesday, citing a source. Walker, who has developed into a superstar over his eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, is set to become an unrestricted free agent June 30.

Current Kemba Walker destination likelihood order, per league source: 1. Boston

2. Charlotte

3. Dallas (definitely in the mix, with Lakers)

Somewhere down the line: New York — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 26, 2019

Marc Stein first reported that the Celtics are a “stealth suitor” for Walker. The New York Times writer later took things a step further, saying the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks were at the “front of the line” of teams vying to pry Walker from Charlotte.

The 29-year-old Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season while tying a career high in rebounds (4.4) and posting the second-best assists per game of his career (5.9). He’s a 35.7 percent 3-point shooter over the course of his career.

