It’s probably time to take those Kemba Walker-to-the-Boston Celtics rumors very, very seriously.
The Celtics are the most likely destination for the star point guard, the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend reported Wednesday, citing a source. Walker, who has developed into a superstar over his eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, is set to become an unrestricted free agent June 30.
Marc Stein first reported that the Celtics are a “stealth suitor” for Walker. The New York Times writer later took things a step further, saying the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks were at the “front of the line” of teams vying to pry Walker from Charlotte.
The 29-year-old Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season while tying a career high in rebounds (4.4) and posting the second-best assists per game of his career (5.9). He’s a 35.7 percent 3-point shooter over the course of his career.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images