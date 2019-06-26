Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you follow Julian Edelman, you now he has some talent for creating his own hype videos.

On the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Edelman reminisced on growing up and finding ways to hype himself up before a game. Edelman would watch films like “Rocky IV” or listen to music along with working out to motivate himself as much as possible.

After editing his clips, Edelman would watch it over and over, getting himself more pumped up.

Below is a clip from “Pardon My Take”:

Today's guest, @Edelman11: Super Bowl Champion, stud wide receiver, and… hype video editor. pic.twitter.com/KpHvtxJawv — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 26, 2019

In January, Edelman created the ultimate hype video right before the New England Patriots faced the Los Angeles Chargers. It reached over 31,000 views on YouTube and was an obvious hit on social media.

In other Edelman-related news, the Patriots receiver has a documentary, “100% Julian Edelman,” debuting Friday night on Showtime. Edelman also recently formed his own production company, Coast Productions.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images