Is your head spinning with too many Kyrie Irving rumors?

Well, too bad. We’ve got another one!

Since February, basically the entire basketball world has been convinced that Irving will leave the Boston Celtics in free agency. However, the Celtics’ belief in their ability to re-sign the star point guard reportedly hasn’t wavered … until now.

With reports indicating Irving will sign with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as he can, the Celtics no longer believe they’ll be able to retain the 27-year-old, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Friday, citing sources.

“It is quite a balancing act, and there are no firm answers yet, but it is clear that so far things have not progressed as the team was once hoping. According to league sources, the Celtics’ belief that Irving will re-sign with them after free agency opens on June 30 has eroded.

“There is still some hope within the organization that Irving will have a change of heart if Boston is able to acquire Davis. And Irving’s fickle personality certainly makes anything possible until he officially agrees to terms with some team.”

New: Sources say the Celtics’ confidence in bringing back Kyrie Irving has eroded, but the Anthony Davis pursuit rolls on: https://t.co/0Ixb4bCH4R — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 14, 2019

The Celtics reportedly remain interested in acquiring Davis, but the New Orleans Pelicans star’s feelings about Boston have Danny Ainge and Co. feeling hesitant, according to Himmelsbach.

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images