Charlie McAvoy wants to call Boston home for a long, long time.

The Bruins defenseman will be a restricted free agent this summer after wrapping up his second full season in the NHL. McAvoy left Boston University during the 2016-17 playoffs to join the Bruins in their series against the Ottawa Senators.

But with two full seasons under his belt, the young defenseman knows the black and gold is the team he wants to build his career with.

“I don’t want to go anywhere. This is the best place on Earth,” he said Friday, as seen on NESN Sports Today. “This is home for me now. I live in here in the summer. I want to be here forever”

McAvoy echoed his teammate’s comments when Torey Krug also expressed interest in staying with Boston long-term.

The Bruins certainly have some decisions to make over the summer, but fans know where at least two defenseman want to stay.

