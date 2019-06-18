Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics must shift their attention elsewhere after missing out on Anthony Davis, as this figures to be a complicated offseason in Boston, especially if Kyrie Irving leaves in free agency.

The Athletic’s Jordan Brenner wrote in a piece published Tuesday that multiple sources have pointed to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal as a “prime option” for the Celtics this offseason in light on recent developments. Beal isn’t the only potential Plan B, though, as Brenner also suggested Boston will be in on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.

The Celtics’ exact level of interest in these two standouts is unclear, but even if they swung a deal for either Beal or Conley, Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge still would have work to do in building a championship-caliber roster. And Brenner reported some forwards the C’s could pursue, assuming they’ll have the full mid-level exception — which starts at $9.2 million — to work with.

“If they end up dealing frontcourt pieces for Beal or Conley, and Marcus Morris walks, they could use the midlevel to land a forward from a group that includes (Trevor) Ariza, (Rudy) Gay, Maxi Kleber, Al-Farouq Aminu and Rodney Hood, says a league source,” Brenner wrote.

The Celtics own three first-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft: Nos. 14, 20 and 22. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the Celtics have been aggressive in the trade market, with an eye toward dealing one or more of their selections, and those conversations could set the stage for an eventful summer in Boston, where the Green underachieved in 2018-19 after entering the season with NBA Finals aspirations.

“What is Danny Ainge planning that we’re not thinking of right now?” a league source asked Brenner. “I’m sure Danny has something up his sleeve.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images