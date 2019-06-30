Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are expected to sign Kemba Walker when free agency opens, but it appears they’ll be exploring some of their other needs on Sunday night.

Both the Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to “have a phone call” with center Enes Kanter on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

The Celtics were tied to Kanter in earlier offseason rumors, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

The Turkish big man averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds on 54.9 percent shooting across 67 games last season with the Trail Blazers and New York Knicks. Kanter doesn’t move all that well on the defensive side of the ball, but the 27-year-old would certainly fill one of the Celtics’ biggest offseason needs.

Of course, all of this could change if the Celtics figure out how to keep Al Horford while bringing in Walker.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images