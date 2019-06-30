Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After plenty of speculation, it appears we have an answer to where Kevin Durant will sign when free agency opens.

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Wojnarowski is reporting that Durant will make a formal announcement on “The Boardroom” Instagram account at 6 p.m. ET.

Durant's planning to make a formal announcement on The Board Room Instagram at 6 PM. Durant's camp won't confirm his decision, and says "Details will be revealed at 6." https://t.co/ZpHcKFQTDd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant is expected to sign a four-year $142 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant plans to sign max deal with Nets, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/14fFTQENtT — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 30, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images