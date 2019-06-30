After plenty of speculation, it appears we have an answer to where Kevin Durant will sign when free agency opens.
Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski is reporting that Durant will make a formal announcement on “The Boardroom” Instagram account at 6 p.m. ET.
Durant is expected to sign a four-year $142 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
