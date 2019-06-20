Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New Orleans Pelicans hope to parlay one of their high picks in the 2019 NBA Draft into a ready-made player.

The Pelicans are expected to select Zion Williamson on Thursday night with the No. 1 overall pick but they’re looking to trade the No. 4 selection for a first-round draft pick and a player on a good contract, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

New Orleans boss David Griffin trying to get another first-rounder and also a player on a good contract for the No. 4 pick. Told there have been discussions between Pels No. 4 pick and Minnesota involving No. 11 and Robert Covington. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 20, 2019

The Timberwolves aren’t the only team interested in that No. 4 overall pick. The Boston Celtics reportedly have expressed interest in acquiring the pick, and reports claim they intend to select Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland with it.

Boston owns the Nos. 14, 20, 22 and 51 overall picks in Thursday’s Draft and also has six players, whose ages and contracts might be attractive to the Pelicans.

The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 pick as part of the haul they received from the Los Angeles Lakers in the reported blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. A good chance seemingly exists Griffin, New Orleans’ newly installed boss, will use the high pick as part of his effort to rebuild the team on the fly.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images