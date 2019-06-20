Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States’ Women’s National Team will take on Sweden in its third game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, and this one is important.

Both the USWNT and Sweden have clinched a spot in the Round of 16, but Thursday’s game will determine the winner of Group F. The Swedes will give the Americans their most difficult matchup yet, as they have proven to be a thorn in the side of the USWNT for a while.

The U.S. is the favorite to win the Women’s World Cup and it proved that by dominating Thailand in its opening game and defeating Chile 3-0 in its second match of the tournament.

If the U.S. women defeat Sweden and win Group F, they will face 13th-ranked Spain in the Round of 16. If they lose, they’ll see a much tougher matchup against either fifth-ranked Canada or eighth-ranked Netherlands.

FOX Network will broadcast USA versus Sweden in English, and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images