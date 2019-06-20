Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady still is a top-10 NFL quarterback in the eyes of Chris Simms, but just barely.

Simms over the past few weeks has been unveiling his complete list of the top 40 quarterbacks. The New England Patriots signal-caller had his name called Thursday during NBC’s “Pro Football Talk,” coming in at No. 9. Brady landed one spot ahead of fellow seasoned veteran Drew Brees.

The top eight of Simms’ list still has yet to be revealed, but as PFT notes, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck have yet to be named. Of those players, Mahomes and Rodgers seem to be the only two who have a legitimate argument of being better than Brady, even as the six-time Super Bowl champion is set to embark on his age-42 season.

It’s safe to assume Brady isn’t paying much mind to where others rank him among his colleagues, though. The future Hall of Famer likely is only concerned with tacking on another Lombardi Trophy to his résumé.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images