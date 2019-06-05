Jayson Tatum’s basketball career might add an international dimension later this year.
The Boston Celtics forward is among the NBA players expected to participate in USA Basketball’s pre-FIBA World Cup training camp, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources.
The group Tatum and Co. will join also is expected to include NBA superstars like New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, according to Wojnarowski’s sources.
The 18-player training camp will take place between August 5 and 8 in Las Vegas, and head coach Gregg Popovich and his staff will narrow the list of hopefuls to a final 12-player World Cup roster.
The World Cup will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China, where Team USA will pursue a third consecutive world championship.
Perhaps Tatum will begin the 2019-20 NBA season as a champion of another kind.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images