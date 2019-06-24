Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard reportedly has at least some interest in returning to Texas.

No, we’re not talking about the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard is expected to grant a free agency to the Dallas Mavericks, NBA insider Chris Sheridan reported Monday, citing a source. Leonard reportedly will opt-out of his current deal with the Toronto Raptors and become a free agent July 1, thought he is “seriously considering” re-signing with the NBA champions.

A person very close to the #Mavs just told me that Dallas is expecting to get a meeting with unrestricted free agent @kawhileonard — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) June 24, 2019

Of course, it’s tough to see Leonard landing in Dallas. There’s just too much smoke connecting him to Los Angeles — and, now, a return to Toronto — to overlook.

But hey, Leonard isn’t an easy guy to figure out, so a move to the Mavericks would be rather on-brand for the 27-year-old.

