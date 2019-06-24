Kawhi Leonard reportedly has at least some interest in returning to Texas.
No, we’re not talking about the San Antonio Spurs.
Leonard is expected to grant a free agency to the Dallas Mavericks, NBA insider Chris Sheridan reported Monday, citing a source. Leonard reportedly will opt-out of his current deal with the Toronto Raptors and become a free agent July 1, thought he is “seriously considering” re-signing with the NBA champions.
Of course, it’s tough to see Leonard landing in Dallas. There’s just too much smoke connecting him to Los Angeles — and, now, a return to Toronto — to overlook.
But hey, Leonard isn’t an easy guy to figure out, so a move to the Mavericks would be rather on-brand for the 27-year-old.
