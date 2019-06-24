Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

London Stadium is almost ready for the show.

Groundskeepers are finalizing work to retrofit London Stadium for two Major League Baseball games it will host this weekend between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. London Stadium famously staged the 2012 Summer Olympics, and Premier League club West Ham United has played home games there since 2016.

MLB’s and London Stadium shared photos of the nearly finished job Monday via social media.

Game 1 of the London Series is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed last week Rick Porcello will start that contest. Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for Boston in Game 2, which is scheduled to kick off at 10:10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

MLB has designated the Red Sox as the home team, and fans should have few complaints about their temporary digs.

