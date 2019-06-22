Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

P. K. Subban has himself a new home in New Jersey thanks to a trade on Day 2 of the NHL Draft between the Devils and the Nashville Predators.

But the star defenseman couldn’t leave the city he’s called home for the last three seasons without a proper farewell on social media.

In a two minute video posted to his Twitter account, Subban thanked everyone in Nashville for their support since his arrival in 2016, heaping praise on his former club while urging Predators fans to keep faith alive.

“To all those Nashville fans out there, I just want to let you guys know in that locker room, you guys have an amazing group of players led by Roman Josi, and I know those guys are going to give everything they have every night,” he said in the video.

Check it out:

#Smashville – I love you! Thank you to the @PredsNHL team, teammates, fans and community for embracing me over the past three years. Ready for this next chapter… @NJDevils are you ready for the Subbanator? 😈☝🏿👀 pic.twitter.com/rkPkkqRKRT — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) June 22, 2019

As for Subban, it seems like the veteran defenseman is ready for the next chapter of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images