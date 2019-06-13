The Golden State Warriors’ hopes of a three-peat still are alive.
The Warriors managed to stave off elimination in Monday’s Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, even after Kevin Durant went down early in the contest with a ruptured Achilles. With Game 6 back at Oracle Arena, Golden State finds itself in good position to push the NBA Finals to a seventh game.
Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6 online:
When: Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images