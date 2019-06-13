Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors’ hopes of a three-peat still are alive.

The Warriors managed to stave off elimination in Monday’s Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, even after Kevin Durant went down early in the contest with a ruptured Achilles. With Game 6 back at Oracle Arena, Golden State finds itself in good position to push the NBA Finals to a seventh game.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6 online:

When: Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images