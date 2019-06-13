Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora is the first person to admit that the Boston Red Sox need to execute better than they have thus far in 2019.

The Red Sox find themselves hovering around .500, and 7 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East standings.

Part of the reason why the Red Sox find themselves off pace is that they have not been able to beat teams above .500. Boston currently is 15-23 against teams with a winning record. Cora doesn’t believe that is a trend that will last.

