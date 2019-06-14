Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the final NBA game of the 2018-19 season, Paul Pierce finally lived up to his moniker.

“The Truth” has had a rough spring when it comes to the prediction game, Pierce has become an internet goldmine for his repeatedly failed picks. Perhaps none was worse than him declaring the second-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics after Boston won Game 1 — the C’s didn’t win another game the entire series.

So when Pierce picked the Toronto Raptors to knock off the Golden State Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals, many saw that as the death knell for Kawhi Leonard and Co.

Well, Pierce ended up getting the last laugh when the Raptors on Thursday night won the NBA Finals, dispatching the Warriors and denying Golden State of its fourth title in five years — and they did it all in six games.

Pierce probably didn’t see it all playing out the way it did with Kevin Durant not returning until Game 5, playing one quarter and then rupturing his Achilles. He probably also didn’t foresee Klay Thompson tearing his dang ACL in Game 6. At the end of the series, the Warriors were the walking limping wounded, and it would have been a borderline miracle had Steph Curry willed his team back to the NBA mountaintop.

That didn’t stop Pierce from taking a victory lap, though.

Truth is Truth Told y’all Raps in 6 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️when u kno u kno 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 14, 2019

And y’all thought I was the curse .. tuh! pic.twitter.com/KNALLfd2yR — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 14, 2019

The curse is dead. Congrats, Paul. Oh, and the Raptors, too. Congrats to them, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images