The Red Sox have made plenty of improvements following a dismal start to the 2019 season.

But while Boston has been knocking in runs like crazy lately, batters have consistently been struggling when leading off the game.

As of Monday, Boston is batting .109 to lead off games this season, which is good for 29th in the MLB. Before Monday’s game, the Sox had struck out 22 times in the lead-off position (22nd in the MLB) with a measly .219 on-base percentage (28th in the MLB) and .095 slugging percentage (30th in the MLB) to boot.

And…. Mookie Betts leads off the game with a single raising the BA to a robust .109 https://t.co/f5ug9CbERS — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 18, 2019

Boston has had just four batters in the lead-off spot: Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Dustin Pedroia and Michael Chavis. The four have combined for just six hits and nine walks and have struck out 20 times when leading off the game for the Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images