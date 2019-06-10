Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the Red Sox’s starting rotation still slightly shorthanded, Boston may look to one of their top prospects to step into the role.

Manager Alex Cora said the Sox are considering Darwinzon Hernandez to start Tuesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Therefore, Hernandez exited his Saturday start for Double-A Portland after just one inning.

Hernandez made his major league debut against the Detroit Tigers on April 23, giving up four hits and one walk through 2 1/3 innings of work. He is 1-4 and a 5.13 ERA in 10 outings for Portland in 2019, with batters hitting just .217 against him.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images