The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards, as they look to improve on their two-game winning streak.

Mookie Betts will get the night off, meaning J.D. Martinez slides into right field. Eduardo Nunez bats ninth as the designated hitter, while Michael Chavis will play first and lead off.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for Boston in the series opener.

Baltimore was planning to counter with Andrew Cashner, but the right-hander was scratched from the start due to a blister on his right middle finger. Luis Ortiz was set to start Friday in Triple-A Norfolk, but got the call to the bigs instead. He made two appearances last season for Baltimore, posting an ERA of 15.43 in 2 1/3 innings.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (36-34)

Michael Chavis, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (6-4, 5.00 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (21-47)

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Trey Mancini, RF

Renato Nunez, DH

Pedro Severino, C

Anthony Santander, LF

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Chris Davis, 1B

Keon Broxton, CF

Richie Martin, SS

Luis Ortiz, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images