The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will meet Tuesday for Game 2 of their four-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning Monday night but wound up losing 4-3 in 11 innings. They’ll look to get back on track when they send top pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez to the mound for his first big league start. The left-handed Venezuelan made one relief appearance earlier this season, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The Rangers will counter with right-hander Ariel Jurado.

As for the lineups, Michael Chavis will play first base and bat ninth, while Andrew Benintendi will play center field in place of Jackie Bradley Jr., who has the day off.

Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties for Hernandez.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Rangers-Red Sox game:

BOSTON RED SOX (34-33)

Mookie Betts RF

Andrew Benintendi CF

J.D. Martinez DH

Rafael Devers 3B

Xander Bogaerts SS

Brock Holt LF

Christian Vazquez C

Marco Hernandez 2B

Michael Chavis 1B

Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (35-30)

Shin-Soo Choo, LF

Danny Santana, CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Hunter Pence, DH

Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Ronald Guzman, 1B

Tim Federowicz, C

Ariel Jurado, RHP (3-2, 2.78 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images