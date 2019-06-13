Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to split their four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Boston stole a win from Texas on Wednesday on a walk-off walk in the ninth inning en route to its 35th win of the season.

Manager Alex Cora will make some minor adjustments to his lineup, with Marco Hernandez getting the start at second and batting ninth, meaning Brock Holt will sit. Jackie Bradley Jr. will move up a slot and bath seventh. Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for David Price.

The Rangers will send Adrian Sampson to the mound as Texas looks to take three out of four from Boston.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (35-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

David Price, LHP (4-2, 2.70 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (36-31)

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Hunter Pence, LF

Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B

Danny Santana, RF

Logan Forsythe, 1B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Jeff Mathis, C

Adrian Sampson, RHP (5-3, 3.72 ERA)

