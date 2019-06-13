Are the wheels already in motion for Kyrie Irving’s free agency decision?

Irving reportedly parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday in order to join Jay Z’s Roc Nation. This has led to rampant speculation that Irving, who’s already been linked to the Nets in recent weeks, will take his talents to Brooklyn this offseason.

Jay Williams seems to be on board with that theory, explaining Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” that the All-Star point guard made a statement by reportedly changing representation shortly before hitting the open market.

“I think that’s a power move by Kyrie,” Williams, a former NBA guard and Duke standout, said. “I think Kyrie signing with Roc Nation, leaving Jeff Wechsler in the 23rd hour before all this happens, states that I’m not only coming to Brooklyn but I’m coming to Brooklyn with the heat, with the flame. This is a chance for me to own this city, which makes free agency so interesting all the way around. Guys want their own teams. How’s that gonna play out? Is Kyrie Irving willing to wait for a year, if that’s with Kevin Durant? Who knows how that situation goes down. It’s just fascinating all the way around.”

There’s been plenty of chatter about Irving and Durant possibly linking up in free agency, as the former reportedly is opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics and the latter can do the same with the Golden State Warriors. Durant just suffered a ruptured Achilles in the NBA Finals, though, further complicating matters for him and perhaps causing a ripple effect across the NBA.

That said, Williams isn’t convinced Irving will change course and join LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams views Brooklyn as the most likely suitor, even if his addition by itself wouldn’t turn the Nets into legitimate NBA title contenders overnight.

“Kyrie is a different dude. He’s a different guy,” Williams said. “And I know that we want to see people chase championships because we think that’s what guys are supposed to do, but also don’t forget Kyrie’s from New Jersey. Kyrie wants to have his own stake. Now I understand the opposing argument: ‘Well, he had that in Boston.’ But that wasn’t by his choosing. He got traded to Boston. This is by his own choosing. Potentially to come to Brooklyn gives something for Kyrie to own, as long as he can recruit other players. It’s a feasible option for him.”

If Irving really has eyes for Brooklyn, which certainly has been the scuttlebutt, then one can’t help but think him joining Roc Nation only increases the likelihood of him signing with Brooklyn this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images