Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox need a win Wednesday to avoid slipping back under .500.

That’s right: The defending World Series champions are a .500 team nearly halfway through the 2019 season.

The Red Sox will host the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of a four-game series at Fenway Park. Boston has lost three straight and five of its last six.

Alex Cora will hand the ball to right-hander Rick Porcello, while the Rangers will counter with righty Lance Lynn. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET to accommodate for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

As for the lineups, rookie Michael Chavis (8-for-49, 24 strikeouts over his last 14 games) will bat bat ninth. Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat eighth and play center field after sitting out Tuesday night’s game.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Porcello.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (34-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-6, 4.86 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (36-30)

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Hunter Pence, LF

Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Ronald Guzman, 1B

Jeff Mathis, C

Lance Lynn, RHP (7-4, 4.39 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images