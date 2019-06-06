Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox go for a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Ryan Weber will make his third start of the season in the series finale. The right-hander was roughed up in his last outing against the Cleveland Indians, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits over just four innings. Weber will be opposed by Danny Duffy, who also is coming off a lousy start. The Royals southpaw allowed six earned runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

As for Boston’s lineup, Eduardo Nunez and Christian Vazquez are set to return after having Wednesday night off. The former will play second base and bat eighth, while the latter will do the catching and bat sixth.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Royals game:

RED SOX (32-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Ryan Weber, RHP (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

ROYALS (19-42)

Whit Merrifield, RF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Jorge Soler, DH

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Cam Gallagher, C

Billy Hamilton, CF

Danny Duffy, LHP (3-2, 4.05 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images