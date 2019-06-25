Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox will meet Tuesday night for Game 2 of their three-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak Monday night when they pulled off a comeback win in the series opener. They’ll send lefty David Price to the mound for the middle game, while Chicago will counter with righty Carson Fulmer.

As for the lineups, Rafael Devers will play third base and bat second with Andrew Benintendi getting the night off. Marco Hernandez, one the heels of his walk-off hit Monday night, will play second and bat eighth ahead of Eduardo Nunez.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (43-37)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

David Price, LHP (4-2, 3.39 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (36-39)

Leury Garcia, CF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 1B

James McCann, DH

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Jon Jay, RF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Rondon, 2B

Zack Collins, C

Carson Fulmer, RHP (1-1, 6.35 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images