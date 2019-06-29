Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trip across the pond relieved Andrew Benintendi of some heaviness in his legs.

The outfielder missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s games against the Chicago White Sox with “heavy legs,” but will be back in action Saturday as the Boston Red Sox kick off a two-game set against the New York Yankees at London Stadium.

While Benintendi was out, Rafael Devers hit second behind Mookie Betts. That will remain the case, as Benintendi will hit fifth and play left field. Brock Holt will be in the lineup, playing second base, while Christian Vazquez will catch starter Rick Porcello and bat sixth.

The Yankees will send out Masahiro Tanaka for the series opener.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (44-38)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (5-7, 4.52 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (52-28)

TBA

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (5-5, 3.21 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images