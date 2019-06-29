Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Give him an “A” for effort, but Michael Chavis still is working on getting the hang of an English accent.

The Boston Red Sox are set to kick off the London Series on Saturday, a two-game set between the Sox and New York Yankees that will take place at London Stadium.

Since the Red Sox departed for the trip, Chavis has been keeping folks on Twitter abreast of his time in London, and Saturday he fired off maybe his best (and/or dorkiest) tweet yet.

I’m chuffed to bits! It’s a bloody lovely day so leave your brolly in the boot! If you missed this game you’d be a few sandwiches short of a picnic so make sure you’re full of beans and tune in! #LondonSeries — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) June 29, 2019

Again, good on him for trying.

Chavis will be in the lineup for the series opener, batting eighth and playing first base.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images