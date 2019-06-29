Give him an “A” for effort, but Michael Chavis still is working on getting the hang of an English accent.
The Boston Red Sox are set to kick off the London Series on Saturday, a two-game set between the Sox and New York Yankees that will take place at London Stadium.
Since the Red Sox departed for the trip, Chavis has been keeping folks on Twitter abreast of his time in London, and Saturday he fired off maybe his best (and/or dorkiest) tweet yet.
Again, good on him for trying.
Chavis will be in the lineup for the series opener, batting eighth and playing first base.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images