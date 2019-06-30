Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, things across the pond went about as poorly as they possibly could have for the Boston Red Sox.

After giving up 17 runs in the London Series opener on Saturday, Boston’s bullpen imploded again as the New York Yankees rode off with a 12-8 win at London Stadium on Sunday. Boston’s offense started hot, and threatened late, but could not sustain an attack as their losing streak moves to three games.

The Red Sox moved to 44-40 with the loss while the Yankees move to 54-28 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugly.

The Yankees scored 29 runs in two days. Yeah.

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez labored into the sixth inning. The southpaw tossed 115 pitches, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked four.

The Yankees tagged Rodriguez for two runs in the second inning. Two walks sandwiched around a single set up Gio Urshela to bring in New York’s first run. Brett Gardner then drove a single through the infield to make it 4-2.

— Colten Brewer took over with one out in the sixth, striking out two and walking one to end the frame.

— Marcus Walden failed to record an out in what was a disastrous seventh inning for Boston.

Walden allowed a leadoff double to DJ Lemahieu then walked Aaron Judge. That set up an RBI double from Aaron Hicks to make it 4-3. Gary Sanchez gave New York their first lead of the day with a two-run single, ending Walden’s stint.

— Matt Barnes did not provide any relief, recording just one out and getting tagged for three runs on three hits and walk. Urshela gave the Yanks a 7-4 lead with a line drive to center tht plated two runs.

— That brought us to Josh Taylor, who immediately walk Brett Gardner. Lemahieu then clubbed his second double of the inning, making it 9-4. Hicks followed with a sacrifice fly. Then Michael Chavis could not handle a slow spinner, which allowed Gardner to score, capping a 9-run inning.

— Didi Gregorius jumped in on the action in the eighth, drilling a mammoth home run off Ryan Brasier. Brasier allowed three hits, striking out one.

— Steven Wright tossed a spotless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston’s bats were cooking early.

Xander Bogaerts got the Sox on the board early with a two-run home run off Yankees “opener” Stephen Tarply. J.D. Martinez followed with a solo shot. Just two batters later, Chrisitan Vazquez made it a 4-0 ballgame.

The Red Sox picking up right where they left off yesterday 💥💥💥#LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/0By4R5DREa — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2019

— The Sox used six hits and a walk to plate four runs in the eighth. Vazquez drove in two runs with a two-out single to make it 12-6. Eduardo Nunez then drove in a run with a double which set up an RBI single from Sam Travis to make it 12-8.

— Martinez had three hits for Boston. Vazquez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Marco Hernandez also had multiple hits.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Not tremendous.

Red Sox bullpen: 17 blown saves, 2nd-most to Mets 4.39 ERA, 17th in MLB 45 HR allowed, 18th in MLB — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 30, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will get a day off Monday, but will remain on foreign soil, heading to Toronto for a three-game set against the Blue Jays beginning Tuesday. First pitch from Rogers Centre is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images