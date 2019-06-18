Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking to push their winning streak to a season-high six games, Rick Porcello gave the Boston Red Sox everything he had against the Minnesota Twins.

The right-hander stifled the high-powered Twin City attack, tossing seven shutout innings as Boston took a 2-0 win at Target Field on Monday night.

Porcello put on a clinic of command as he struck out eight and allowed just four hits. He walked one in the seventh inning. He was matched blow-for-blow by José Berríos. The Twins’ ace allowed a run in the first, but went eight innings, striking out 10 while allowing just five hits.

Porcello picked up his fifth win, while Ryan Brasier recorded his seventh save.

The Red Sox jumped to 40-34 with the win, while the Twins dropped to 47-24 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Duel.

What a tremendous pitching display from Porcello and Berrios.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello settled in nicely, allowing just one base hit over the first five frames.

The right-hander had a slow, looping curveball working for him and mixed it effectively with a fastball that was painting the zone and producing swings and misses.

Porcello struck out back-to-back hitters to end the second inning, then struck out the side in the third in a stretch of setting down 10 consecutive Twins.

He worked around a CJ Cron double and a walk in the seventh to preserve the goose egg. His night was finished after 94 pitches.

— Colten Brewer ran into trouble immediately in the eighth, allowing a lead-off hit to Jonathan Schoop and walking Max Kepler. A sac bunt put runners on second and third with one out. But Schoop ran into an out after Nelson Cruz dribbled one back to Brewer at the mound.

A ground out kept the Twins off the board.

— Brasier pitched a spotless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got on the board early against Berrios.

Betts singled to left to lead things off. He advanced to third when Andrew Benintendi drilled a single off the wall in right field, however, Benintendi was thrown out at second. J.D. Martinez drove Betts in with a single to left.

— Berrios came back to retire the next 19 batters in order.

— The Red Sox did not record another hit until the seventh when Xander Bogaerts laced a single.

— Bogaerts provided insurance in the ninth, drilling an RBI double to plate Martinez to make it 2-0.

Congratulations to Xander on his 300th career extra-base hit! pic.twitter.com/ncUwWIX9ek — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2019

— Martinez and Bogaerts were the only Red Sox with two hits. Michael Chavis also added a knock.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Dealin’.

Ricky P K Counter:

👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/x2NElLZgej — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their three-game stretch against the Twins on Tuesday. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images