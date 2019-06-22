Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have managed to work their way out of a rough start to the season, and Christian Vazquez has done his fair share in helping the team succeed.

Vazquez, in fact, has shown some serious improvement since the 2018 season with a .292 batting average, nine home runs, 27 RBIs and .810 OPS through 61 games.

In 2018, Vazquez batted .207 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and an .540 OPS.

To hear more about Vazquez’s improvement, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images