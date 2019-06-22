Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have done everything right to turn things around of late, and Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are a big reason why.

Devers and Bogaerts arguably have been the Red Sox’s best players throughout the course of the 2019 season. Devers is batting .310 at the plate with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs while Bogaerts is batting .299 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.

To hear more about the duo, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images