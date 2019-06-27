Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun were in search of a comeback performance Wednesday after dropping just their second game of the season earlier this week.

But the effort wasn’t enough to give them their 10th win of the season, falling 74-73 to the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with a monster 28 points. Jasmine Thomas earned her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Connecticut’s heartbreaking loss. Jonquel Jones also reached double-figures in points with 13.

The Sun dropped to 9-3 on the season while the Wings climbed to 3-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN, WINGS TRADE LEADS

Connecticut and Dallas were pretty evenly matched through the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s contest.

Alyssa Thomas got things going for the Sun, and kept the pressure on early in the first.

The Engine gets things going for the Sun. pic.twitter.com/Xxz0kvNL2E — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

The Wings eventually would take a 15-12 lead, but Alyssa Thomas’ and-one eight minutes deep gave the Sun a one-point lead.

.@athomas_25 with the bucket AND THE FOUL. The Engine has 8 points for the Sun so far. Wings 18-16 after the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/UyHM79MVE9 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

Dallas ended the quarter up 18-16. Alyssa Thomas paced Connecticut with eight points in the first quarter.

DALLAS GOES AHEAD

The second wouldn’t be as pretty as the first for the Sun.

After allowing the Wings to go on a 5-0 run to start the quarter, the Sun got three back thanks to a shot by Jasmine Thomas beyond the arc.

But the Wings persisted, extending their lead once again off a nifty one-handed shot by Arike Ogunbowale.

Dallas quickly took a 10-point lead, but Connecticut wasn’t ready to back down just yet. Thanks to some clutch buckets by Alyssa Thomas, the Sun cut Dallas’ lead down to two.

The Sun ended the first half down 37-34.

SUN STIFLED

Things didn’t get much better for the Sun to start the third.

The Wings kicked off the second half with five points from Ogunbowale.

Easy money for @Arike_O to start Q3 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fV7dDtZrYj — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) June 27, 2019

Jones found her groove in the third with two quick buckets in the first three minutes of the quarter.

Dallas regained a healthy lead, but Courtney Williams kept the Sun in it with a gnarly mid-range bucket.

Dallas found itself up 10 halfway through the quarter, which it carried into the final 10 minutes of the game.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH

The Sun had one last chance to avoid a second straight loss, and started the quarter off hot with a three-pointer from Jasmine Thomas.

BANG. The Sun have started the fourth on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4VSkKS2Ae — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

Connecticut quickly drained Dallas’ lead down to three thanks in part to a step-back jumper from Jones.

SPIN CYCLE INTO A STEP-BACK JUMPER. WHAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/OrehaMuKtx — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

The Sun took the lead with six minutes left in the game for the first time since the first quarter.

Think AT wanted a foul? Yeah, we couldn't hear it either. pic.twitter.com/ei9yHQchHj — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

Alyssa Thomas took the lead back for the Sun on a lay-up with two minutes left in the game.

A new career high in points on a BIG-TIME layup for the lead? That's just The Engine being The Engine. She has 28. pic.twitter.com/vXwAYsdpil — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

But the Wings answered, as Ogunbowale sank one for three to give Dallas a two-point lead with one minute remaining.

Alyssa Thomas made it a one-point game with five seconds remaining, but Dallas hung on for the W.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Alyssa Thomas’ 28-point game helped keep the Sun in within reach of the win.

THE ENGINE WON'T BE DENIED. BACK-TO-BACK BUCKETS. AT has now tied her career high in points with 26. #DunkTheVote: https://t.co/jLzxaH4EhI pic.twitter.com/DJXTrIZpQ0 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 27, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun now head for the District of Columbia where they will take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun