One of the most iconic golf courses in the world is set to host one of the sport’s most difficult challenges.

The U.S Open gets underway Thursday morning in California at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links where the season’s third major will be settled.

Brooks Koepka is poised to further solidify himself as one of the best major tournament golfers of his generation. The two-time defending U.S. Open champion just went wire-to-wire at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and is positioned as one of the clearcut favorites this week on the West Coast.

As is always the case, Tiger Woods will be one of the focal points of the entire weekend. Woods’ play has been up and down in the majors this season. After thrilling the golf world with a win at the Masters, Woods missed the cut last month at the PGA Championship. He’s certainly no stranger to Pebble, though, where he won the U.S. Open in 2000 in an absolute runaway, leaving the field 15 shots in the dust on his way to one of the most dominant wins in major golf history.

Here’s how you can watch online.

When: Thursday, June 13, 10:45 a.m. ET

Live stream: USOpen.com

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images