Alex Morgan and the United States Women’s National Team defeated Thailand 13-0 on Tuesday in their opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Morgan tallied five goals in the game, tying Michelle Akers’ record for the most goals scored in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup game.
The striker tallied the United States’ first goal in the 12th minute to open the floodgates.
After the U.S. scored another three goals in the onslaught, Morgan added on to the lead by scoring her second of the night to make the score 5-0 USA.
And if you thought that was it from Morgan, think again. No. 13 tallied her third of the night, a hat trick in the 73rd minute to give the U.S. a 7-0 lead.
With the 10th goal of the game for the U.S., Morgan added on to her already perfect night by scoring her fourth goal.
And finally with the record-tying goal, Morgan scores her fifth in an absolutely dominant performance.
The USWNT will be back in action at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday when they take on Chile.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images