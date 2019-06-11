Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Morgan and the United States Women’s National Team defeated Thailand 13-0 on Tuesday in their opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Morgan tallied five goals in the game, tying Michelle Akers’ record for the most goals scored in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup game.

The striker tallied the United States’ first goal in the 12th minute to open the floodgates.

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

After the U.S. scored another three goals in the onslaught, Morgan added on to the lead by scoring her second of the night to make the score 5-0 USA.

The rout is on! Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

And if you thought that was it from Morgan, think again. No. 13 tallied her third of the night, a hat trick in the 73rd minute to give the U.S. a 7-0 lead.

Header ✅

Left Foot ✅

Right Foot ✅@alexmorgan13 with a PERFECT hat trick at the #FIFAWWC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzUklhBDD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

With the 10th goal of the game for the U.S., Morgan added on to her already perfect night by scoring her fourth goal.

ALEX MORGAN SCORES AGAIN Her 4th goal of the match makes it 1️⃣0️⃣ for USA 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pq9zwbbhR4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

And finally with the record-tying goal, Morgan scores her fifth in an absolutely dominant performance.

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record … and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The USWNT will be back in action at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday when they take on Chile.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images