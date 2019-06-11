Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors have received their fair share of criticism after clearing Kevin Durant to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, only for the forward to leave with an apparent Achilles injury.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley places the blame directly on Golden State’s shoulders.

“I blame the Warriors for putting (Durant) out there, and I don’t care what they say about it,” he said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday. “They shouldn’t have put that man out there.”

Barkley thinks there was a lot of pressure to have Durant in the game, but doesn’t take it as an excuse.

” … To put a guy (out there) who hadn’t played basketball in over a month into Game 5 of the Finals and have some sort of move-around the day before, I don’t think that’s fair to that man.”

Check it out:

"I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt and I don't care what they say about it." Charles Barkley brought the heat, saying the Warriors shouldn't have played Kevin Durant in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/uyTgg2qsCS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 11, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sportsfor Images