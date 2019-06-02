Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s always important to get the first goal of the game in the Stanley Cup Final, but there wasn’t a much more needed goal than the Boston Bruins’ first marker in Game 3.

After lackluster performances in the first two games of the series, the Bruins’ top line got the scoring started in the first period of Game 3.

Patrice Bergeron was able to get a stick on a Torey Krug point shot on the power play to make it 1-0 at 10:47. It was the 100th career playoff point for Bergeron.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images