The Boston Red Sox found themselves heading into extra innings on Sunday at Camden Yards, but Rafael Devers took matters into his own hands.

The third baseman led off the tenth inning by smoking a solo shot to left-center field to put Boston ahead 4-3. The home run was measured at 458 feet.

Check it out:

Raffy, you are cleared for takeoff. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QXjoqBX1Ii — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2019

Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports