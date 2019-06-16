Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The reported agreement sending Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers is all that’s being talked about around the NBA, and rightfully so.

Less than 24 hours after the reported deal was made, Venice, Calif. artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. has taken the hype surrounding the move to a whole new level.

How? He painted a massive Davis mural in LA of him wearing a Lakers’ jersey, of course.

Zermeño Jr. noted in the caption that he stayed up all night working on it. He’s created many Lakers-inspired murals in the past, and this one seems to be the icing on the cake for LA fans.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images